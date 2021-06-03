The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a statement about an alleged new ‘Nepal Variant’ of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the WHO Nepal account wrote: “WHO is not aware of any new variant of SARS-CoV-2 being detected in Nepal.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The three confirmed variants in circulation are: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Delta (B.1.617.2) and Kappa (B.1.617.1). The predominant variant currently in circulation in Nepal is Delta (B.1.617.2).”

It comes after the Daily Mail reported on its front page today: “’Nepal Variant’ a threat to our holidays”. It cited ‘sources' claimed an evolved strain of the Indian variant had been found in 20 Brits, and this could affect travel across Europe.

However, these claims have not been verified by health bodies or the Government and it is not clear which sources the newspaper has spoken to.

What is a Covid variant and should we be worried?

Viruses normally create variants as they make copies of themselves. When a copy is not completely the same, a new strain is created.

The World Health Organisation says it is “not aware” of any new Nepal Variant of Covid-19.

Covid-19 is circulating widely across the global population, making it more likely to create new mutations of the original virus.

Regarding the so-called Nepal variant, a member of the Government’s SAGE committee told the Daily Mail: “There are thousands of variants. This is a virus that is changing all the time.”

According to the WHO, most new variants make little to no difference to the virus’ spread. But some can affect the virus’ ability to transmit between people.

The ‘Indian variant’ – which has now been renamed the April 02 variant – is also known as Delta (B.1.617.2).

This variant has developed to spread more rapidly through the population, which is why UK leaders are being more cautious with the easing of lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon said this week: “This variant is spreading faster than previous variants of the virus, and we now believe it accounts for well over half of our daily cases.”

It is believed this variant will soon become the dominant coronavirus strain in Scotland.

The First Minister said: “Many public health experts are warning that the UK could now be at the start of a third wave of the virus.”

How will a new strain affect the vaccine?

Data is still being gathered on whether the vaccine will be effective against the new variant.

The vaccines which are currently in use are expected to provide some protection against new strains of Covid-19.

And, the WHO says, in the event that any of the vaccines prove to be less effective against one or more variants, it will be possible to change the composition of the vaccines to protect against these variants.

Ms Sturgeon said at her Covid restrictions update this week: “We now have a significant advantage that we didn’t have in the first or second wave. We are increasingly confident that the vaccines are effective.

"And we now have evidence that the link between cases and serious illness, hospitalisation and deaths appears to be weakening.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.