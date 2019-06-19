Mum loses leg to cancer months after giving birth to twins - after medics dismissed her symptoms

A mum has revealed she lost a leg after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just months after giving birth to twins.

Devastated Dionne Brown discovered she had osteosarcoma, four months after the arrival of Emmett and Cohen.

Dionne in hospital. Picture: SWNS

The condition led to Dionne having her leg amputated, and the mother-of four said after being in such constant and agony the surgery came as a relief.

Dionne, now 26, from South Molton, Devon, said she had spent ten months prior to the surgery unable to lead a normal life.

She started chemo in September 2017, just after her 25th birthday and when the twins were just four-months-old.

She underwent nine rounds of gruelling treatment in addition to her amputation in January last year.

Dionne at a time when she was receiving treatment for cancer. Picture: SWNS

And after she finished her chemotherapy eight months later Dionne was able to walk again.

She said: "My leg was swollen, I was throwing up, I was limping and on so much pain medication.

"I was screaming because I was just constantly in pain, it was so bad."

READ MORE - Scottish dad admits stabbing his son to death and injuring girl, 8, as they slept



Dionne with her four children after treatment for cancer. Picture: SWNS

Despite repeated trips to the doctors during that time, Dionne's condition was not diagnosed for almost a year - and just four months after giving birth to her twins.

She said: "Getting the diagnosis was devastating, I knew my life was never going to be the same again.

"But at the same time it was almost a relief because for 10 months they were telling me nothing was wrong - but I knew there was."

Dionne had to endure 11 months of intense chemotherapy and eventually had to have her leg amputated.

She said: "It was difficult being away from my four children, especially the twins who were so young.

"I spent nearly a year in hospital and was worried my kids wouldn't know who I was or recognise me when I lost my hair.

"It was pretty awful but I have made it out the other end now."

Osteosarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer that tends to affect children and young adults under the age of 20.

Dionne said she would like to see more education about the different types of cancer out there.

She said: "GPs need better educating on cancers.

"Too often I hear of cases where cancer is dismissed because they think the people are too young."