MSPs join Scots woman in demanding medical leaders stop opposing assisted dying

A cross-party group of MSPs have joined with a Scots woman whose husband died at Dignitas in appealing for medical leaders to end their opposition to assisted dying.

A consultation by the British Medical Association (BMA) on the issue closes today and the MSPs insist that new laws can be crafted to ensure dying people avoid a “horrible death.”

The medical profession has historically been wary about endorsing the controversial practice amid concerns over the involvement of doctors.

Elaine Selley , whose husband died at the Swiss clinic Dignitas last year after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), called on doctors to “put the wishes of your dying patients first” as she appealed for the BMA to adopt a position of neutrality.

The Scottish Parliament has twice rejected proposed legislation to introduce Assisted Dying over the past decade.

But there is growing cross party-support for fresh legislation and the letter today has been signed by Tory leader Jackson Carlaw and his colleague Michelle Ballantyne, Nationalists

George Adam and Gail Ross, as well as Labour’s Mary Fee. Labour’s Mary Fee. Liberal Democrats Liam McArthur and Alex Cole-Hamilton have also signed up, as well as Greens Patrick Harvie and Alison Johnstone.

“We believe that legislation can be crafted that gives people with a terminal illness the choice at the end of their lives, where they may be facing the prospect of a horrible death in a context where even excellent palliative care can no longer help them, but also contains vitally important safeguards for them and for you,” the letter states.

“When considering this issue again in the future, we need you to be able to contribute your experience and expertise to help us develop the best law possible.”

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) renewed its opposition to assisted dying recently after a consultation of its members.

Ms Selley, of Glenalmond in Perthshire, said it is “incumbent” on politicians and at Holyrood to look again at the issue.

“Our doctors must be part of that process and help craft compassionate and safe laws that mean that all our dying people, not just those who are financially and physically able to go to Switzerland, can die in dignity, “she said.

“Please vote, if you have not already done so, and please vote to change the out dated position of the BMA to one which allows you as doctors and medical professionals to put the wishes

of your dying patients first.”