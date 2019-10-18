MP presents petition to Parliament over Monklands Hospital site

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has presented a public petition to Parliament calling for the new Monklands Hospital to be built on the current hospital site.

The petition highlights the current site offers significant advantages such as its public transport infrastructure compared to other possible locations like Glenmavis.

The petition also emphasises the Scottish Government’s Health Secretary Jeane Freeman took a unilateral decision to remove the current site as an option for the location of the new hospital in defiance of the recommendation for greater public consultation from the Monklands Hospital Independent Review.

Mr Gaffney said: “It was a privilege to present this petition to Parliament on behalf of my constituents who are determined to save Monklands Hospital”.

“Jeane Freeman and the Scottish Government are attempting to ride roughshod over the will of local people who want Monklands Hospital to remain on its current site at the heart of our community”.

“I will continue to do all I can to ensure a new Monklands Hospital is built on the current site and that local healthcare provision for my constituents is not sacrificed at the expense of the internal politics of the SNP.”