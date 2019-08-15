MP hosts mental health session

Danielle Rowley MP co-hosted a mental health wellbeing session and joint surgery with Claudia Beamish MSP recently at the Ladywood Leisure Centre in Penicuik.

Open to all Midlothian residents, the event hosted by the two Labour politicians brought together a number of local and national organisations.

The groups in attendance included VOCAL, Penicuik Citizens Advice Bureau, Seen on Screen, Health in Mind, Midspace, CAPS and the National Farmers Union.

Both Ms Rowley and South of Scotland List MSP Claudia Beamish were on hand to provide a joint advice surgery for constituents.

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley (Lab) explained why she was involved in this event.

She said: “Mental health is a topic often raised with me when I visit local schools and groups here in Midlothian, and it is often an issue for people I support through my office.”

The local MP was delighted with how the wellbeing session went and hopes to hold similar events in the future.

She said: “This event brought organisations together under one roof and gave an opportunity for people in Midlothian to understand what help, advice and support is available to them.

“The event was a brilliant success, I hope to have a similar event in the near future. In the meantime, I will continue to push for a parliamentary debate on young people’s mental health.”

Also present at the event was Marion Hutchison from the new mental health charity Tiny Changes. Marion set up the charity in memory of her son Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of popular Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, who died by suicide in 2018.