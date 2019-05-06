Motherwell teenager is raising awareness of what it’s like to be deaf

A Motherwell teenager has spent the last year making Youtube videos explaining what it is like to be deaf.

Kara Gillespie (13) started with a video called ‘Why I Am Deaf’ which has been viewed over 5000 times and since then has covered topics such as how her cochlear impact works, how to talk to a deaf person and whether Alexa, Google and Siri understand her voice.

This week (May 6-12) marks Deaf Awareness Week 2019 as the Deaf Council raises awareness and challenges perceptions of hearing loss and deafness across the UK.

Kara’s mum Lorraine said: “She was born at 25 weeks so has had a lot of health issues including a recent diagnosis of autism, however none of this holds her back.

“Her videos are full of information and advice have received some amazing feedback from all over the world!”

Kara has received a certificate of endeavour from the West of Scotland Deaf Children’s Society and a teacher of the deaf at Dalziel High recently nominated her for a deaf role model award for her work in raising awareness.