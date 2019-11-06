More than 100 children struck down with Norovirus at Scottish primary school

More than 100 children have been struck down with Norovirus at a Scottish primary school.

Nearly a third of pupils at the 360-strong St Angela's Primary and Nursery Class in Glasgow have been forced to miss classes due to the "winter vomiting bug".

The school is now reported to be undergoing a "deep clean" with school staff liaising with the public health team from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with imformative leaflets being sent out to parents in a bid to help reduce the number of absences.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "Over the last couple of days the school has been dealing with a high number of pupil absences due to a vomiting bug and school staff are liaising with the public health team from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"Norovirus information has been sent home to all families and a deep clean of the school premises is being carried out.

"Norovirus, sometimes known as the 'winter vomiting bug', is the most common stomach bug in the UK, affecting people of all ages.

"Most people with norovirus will make a full recovery in one to two days.

"It is important to keep hydrated - especially children and the elderly.

"Good hand hygiene using soap and water is important to stop the spread of the virus.

"Anyone with norovirus should stay away from school or work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped."