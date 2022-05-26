Court officials confirmed the case, due to be heard at Inverness on Wednesday, was halted after a key prosecution witness returned a positive result for monkeypox.

It is the second confirmed case north of the border and follows three men being advised to self-isolate in Glasgow last week.

One man in Glasgow later tested positive for the virus, which has been linked to unprotected sex at two raves in Europe earlier this month. The total number of cases in the UK as of Wednesday stood at 78.

Monkeypox symptoms include include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion Pic: Science Photo Library

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Poke informed the court about the positive test on the alleged victim in the Inverness case.

She that the man had reported he was suffering from monkeypox and could not attend to give evidence.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service said in a statement: “We can confirm that the case was adjourned today due to a Crown witness being absent due to a suspected case of monkeypox.”

A spokesperson for Public Health Scotland (PHS) said: “In line with national protocols, PHS is working with NHS Boards and wider partners to investigate a small number of potential cases of monkeypox in Scotland.

“As announced on 23 May, there is one confirmed case of monkeypox in Scotland.

“It would not be appropriate for PHS to comment on individuals.”

UK Health Agency Security urged anyone at the highest risk of having caught monkeypox to isolate for 21 days.