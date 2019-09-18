Lothian MSP backs Red Bag Scheme

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs has proposed the trial of the Red Bag Scheme in NHS Lothian.

This is an initiative where patients, who are admitted to hospital from a care home, are given a red bag when they arrive at hospital.

The purpose of the red bag, which they keep with them, is to hold all of their possessions together including medication, clothes, toiletries and other personal items, as well as specially designed paperwork containing information about their health and personal items.

Over the last three years NHS Lothian has had to pay out £58,766 to patients who have lost items.

The scheme has already proved to be as success in NHS Boards in England, including care home patients in Devon.

Mr Briggs said: “For many of the most vulnerable people visiting acute hospitals can be a stressful situation especially for older patients and people who have ended up hospitalised when care packages have failed.

“Sadly in many cases this can result in the loss of hearing aids, glasses, and medications.

“That is why Scottish Conservatives are calling for the roll out of a red bag scheme in Scotland to help address this issue.

“It’s a small change, but has the potential to make a huge difference and save money and stress for individuals and families.”