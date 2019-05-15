Lidl pokes fun at Aldi for claiming to 'invent' square sausage with 'Sausedge' product

Lidl has poked fun at Aldi after the latter received an online backlash from angry Scots for claiming to pioneer square sausages.
Aldi yesterday posted a tweet about starting to sell the pork-based product, with a link to a Daily Star story which described the idea as "genius."
In a tweet, Aldi Stores UK said: "Breakfast just became a whole lot easier… Will you be trying our Sausedge?"
But supermarket competitor Lidl responded on twitter by posting a link to the Aldi post and writing: "Things Aldi also claim to have invented: 1. Irn Bru 2. Haggis 3. The Proclaimers 4. Yer Da Selling Avon."
But Aldi Stores UK responded on the same twitter thread: "Woah woah woah. Not claiming to have invented it. We just want to share the Lorne Love with everyone."
The tweet by Lidl GB has drawn hundreds of comments on social media and nearly 48,000 likes.
One tweeter, JimGee67, said: "Yes @LidlGB challenge @AldiUK square go after work."
Another, @Daniel_Portman, said: "On yersel LIDL."
@Davidporte69 quipped: "That Aldi are a Lorne to themselves..."
The “Sausedge” is a new product for Aldi UK (not available in Scotland), available for a limited time, while stocks last.
Aldi Scotland retweeted their original post from Aldi Stores UK yesterday with the words: “Looks Familiar.”
But this was after many people online were quick to highlight that square sausages were nothing new in Scotland.
Many also highlighted that supermarkets in Scotland - including Aldi - have been selling Lorne sausages for years.
@Scotia80 wrote: "'Here’s where to get them' Literally any shop in Scotland."
@injytech said: "They're called Lorne sausages, ya absolute b**bags."
And @alantherogue said: "This is cultural appropriation."