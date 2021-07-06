Lerwick GP Practice in Shetland has apologised for a fault in their system that left a tongue in cheek answer machine message calling their patients ‘numpties’.

In a social media post, the practise wrote: “Dear patients and colleagues, if you promise not to laugh, we will tell you about a little fault that appeared on our new phone system.

"Apparently, the programmers used test messages in the development stage of the new phone system.

“One of these messages is an auto message in an Alexa-style voice that says, ‘this option is not available, can you not listen to instructions you numpty?!’

“Unfortunately, the message was stuck on one of our phone options for several hours this morning!

“We obviously do not support the sentiments of this message and apologies to anyone that has been caught out by the rogue message.

“We are working with BT and the IT Department to have it removed although we do believe it has given a moment of light relief to many of our patients and staff and has shown us that we don’t always get it right!”

The announcement garnered quite the reaction online, with many quipping that it’s fortunate that laughter is the best medicine.

A full recording of the answer machine message was published online by the Shetland Times an can be listened to here.

It is understood that the message is no longer in the system.

