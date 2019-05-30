Judy Murray among 3 women inducted into Edinburgh University sports hall of fame

Judy Murray is one of three women to be inducted into The University of Edinburgh's Sports Hall of Fame.

The tennis coach was joined by Chloe Maclean, a nine-time British karate champion, and Corrie Scott, who won a medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Dr Chloe Maclean with professor Peter Mathieson, the University's Principal and Vice-Chancellor.

Judy Murray, who is the mother of tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray, has shaped performance and participation levels of tennis across Scotland and the world. She won 64 Scottish titles over the course of her competitive playing career.

Having studied French and Business Studies at Edinburgh, Judy helped coach her sons. They went onto achieve World Number One status - in doubles and singles titles respectively - and to win several Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon.

Dr Chloe Maclean has enjoyed success in both karate and her studies. After obtaining a First in her undergraduate Sociology degree, she gained a Masters and PhD, graduating in 2018.

Chloe was crowned British Champion nine times, secured two Senior Commonwealth Championship titles, and won four Senior European ‘Wado’ Championship wins.

Corrie Scott

Corrie Scott swam at three Commonwealth Games, beginning in Delhi in 2010, before undertaking a Masters degree in Chemistry. She is due to graduate this year.

At the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Corrie secured a bronze medal in the 50m breast-stroke, setting a new Scottish record. In 2018, she returned to the Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, competing in the medley relay and 50m and 100m breast-stroke.

The Hall of Fame inductees were welcomed at Edinburgh’s annual celebration of sporting excellence, the Blues and Colours sports dinner on 29 May, in the Playfair Library.

Jim Aitken, Director of Sport & Exercise at the University of Edinburgh, said: “It is an honour to welcome these three inspiring women into our Sports Hall of Fame.

"Each has contributed immeasurably in their chosen fields and helped establish the University’s place as a leading destination for gifted students wanting to pursue their academic and sporting ambitions.”