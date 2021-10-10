Jennifer Walsh, 22, suffered a brain bleed, skull fractures, a punctured lung and broken bones in Dubrovnik last Saturday when she fell from a balcony on holiday. She also broke every rib on her left side.

Jennifer’s parents flew over to be by her bedside as soon as they found out.

However, her family last night gave an update on Friday night that Jennifer is now responding to parents at her bedside.

They also commented that the 22-year-old has been able to make ‘small movements’ with her arm and leg.

In a fundraiser set up to pay for Jennifer's medical bills as she did not have travel insurance, her sister Sara, 20, posted: "Jennifer is currently out of the coma and is breathing on her own.

"She has responded to my parents when they’ve visited her i.e making little movements (arm/leg/opening her eyes).

"The doctors are happy with her improvements but insist that it is baby steps day by day. The recovery will be slow but this is an amazing start already.”

The fundraiser has reached over £36,349 (with a target of £40,000) in just three days with Celtic star Leigh Griffiths among those donating with a £100 pledge.

Jennifer’s sister thanked all those who have donated to the page already, saying: “I would like to thank you all so much on the donations, we are overwhelmed with the kindness.

"It is amazing and has brought us to tears.”

