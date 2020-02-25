Ireland v Italy Six Nations game 'should not go ahead' due to coronavirus fears

The Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy should be called off over coronavirus fears, the Irish health minister has said.

The match is scheduled to take place in Dublin on 7 March.

The Department of Health in Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team recommended the game should be postponed following a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Simon Harris, the Irish Minister for Health, told RTE news: "The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.

"My department will be contacting the IRFU in relation to this. I know when it comes to cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations."

China has reported 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus that has spread to a variety of countries, including Italy where authorities have swiftly put in restrictions.

Scotland played Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday, winning 17-0 in Rome.

Meanwhile, travellers returning to the UK from northern Italy have been told they may need to self-isolate as part of measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

