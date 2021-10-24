'I was surviving, not living' - Scots women design new menopause therapy after severe symptoms

Debbie Wheeler, 54, and Morven Shaw, 45, both began to experience peri-menopause in their early 40s.

They tried various therapies, but found a lack of options, and a lack of awareness and discussion of menopause in society.

“I thought I was far too young, and I just didn’t really speak to anybody about it,” said Wheeler, who began to feel joint pain as part of peri-menopause in her early 40s.

Debbie Wheeler (left) and Morven Shaw.

As she saw little discussion of menopause in society and among her friends at that time, it did not occur to her this could be the reason for her symptoms.

She went to her GP, believing she was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, and was “shocked” to discover the true cause.

Wheeler then tried several types of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), but found it “just didn’t suit her”.

Ten years later, a friend, Shaw began to notice strange symptoms – also in her early 40s.

Debbie Wheeler, a holistic therapist, and Morven Shaw, a former lawyer.

"About two years ago I just started feeling absolutely and utterly exhausted, in a way that I couldn't explain to anybody. It was just like extreme fatigue, and I had never experienced that before,” she said.

"That made me lose my confidence a little bit in the workplace. And I also couldn't finish my sentences sometimes, which was so strange, and which I now know is brain fog.”

Shaw looked up her symptoms on the internet, and realised she was peri-menopausal.

“I was only in my early 40s so I hadn't at all considered menopause or the effects of menopause,” she said.

“At that point it was still quite a taboo subject… none of my friends were talking about it.”

Shaw attempted to continue as normal, but then discovered that peri-menopause can continue for 10 to 15 years.

"I just thought I cannot continue like this, I was surviving my life rather than living it,” she said.

Shaw began to research supplements and ingredients which could help ease her symptoms, but had little success.

“There was nothing available on the market that would work as a one stop shop. You could pick and choose lots of things from health food stores, and you can try and formulate your own healthcare plan, but that took a lot of research, and time and effort,” she said.

She confided in Wheeler, a holistic therapist, about her symptoms, and asked for advice choosing ingredients.

The two women then decided to put their ideas together, and begin researching a new supplement for menopause.

“We just thought, we're going to make this. It’s crazy that this is not available for women, and that women have to feel like this,” said Shaw.

The pair worked on this project throughout lockdowns last year, and have now formulated a supplement named Selaura.

They say it can boost energy and stamina, provide better sleep, promote joint and muscle health, and reduce stress and anxiety.

Ingredients include turmeric extract, ashwagandha root extract, shatavari root and vitamins D2, B6 and B12.

"It's given me far more energy, and I've got back is my calm, focus, and clarity of mind,” said Wheeler.

