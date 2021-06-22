2,167 new cases of covid-19 have been reported by the Scottish Government on June 22.

Out of the 25,038 new tests for covid that reported results, 9.1% of these were positive.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cases recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours marks the highest daily figure since January 8, according to statistics.

Asymptomatic testing rolled out in Glasgow with help from the army at Glasgow Central Mosque.

On that occasion the Scottish Government figures show there were 2,309 new cases reported that day, with 2,160 a week later on January 15.

The day with the highest number of cases in Scotland came on January 7 when 2,649 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the recent steep rise in case numbers may be due to NHS Lothian experiencing server problems at the weekend and their historic data being included in June 22’s figures.

A data flow issue was also reported yesterday, relating to NHS Grampian.

However, the Scottish Government has said this is now resolved and accounts for approximately 15 additional cases in NHS Grampian due to delayed reporting.

Sadly, there are 4 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

18 people were in intensive care and 171 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed covid.

As of 7.30am on Tuesday June 22, 3,664,571 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,602,753 have received their second dose.

During a covid update on Tuesday at Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The news on vaccination continues to be positive but this has to be balanced against the continued rise in cases.

"The number of new cases recorded over the past week has increased by almost 40% on the week before.

"That total is seven times higher than in early May, and higher than at any point since late January.

"This reflects the fact that the faster transmitting Delta variant is now dominant. We cannot be complacent about this.”

However the First Minister pointed out that there is evidence that the link between new cases and serious health harm is weakening as the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid has fallen from around 10% of reported positive cases at the start of the year, to around 5% now.

Covid patients, on average, are also spending less time in hospital – however, this does not take into consideration people suffering significant health harms such as long Covid.

The First Minister added: “However, overall, the evidence that vaccination is helping protect people from serious health harms is allowing us to change how we respond to the virus.

“Today’s total of new positive tests is the largest we’ve seen since the peak in January. These numbers still shock.

"The virus is still with us. But the vaccines are protecting more of us.

"I will never regard any death from this virus as other than a human tragedy, and as cases rise, we can expect to see more deaths in coming weeks.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.