Heinz baby food pulled from supermarket after shards of metal found in 'tampered with' jar

Shards of metal have been found in a jar of Heinz baby food - sparking a recall of the product from supermarket shelves.

Heinz and Tesco issued a joint statement saying that the Heinz By Nature foods had been withdrawn from sale at Tesco after it was discovered earlier this week that a jar had been tampered with. Only products sold in Tesco stores are involved in the recall - all other retailers are unaffected.

The companies said: "Heinz and Tesco are voluntarily recalling all 7+ months Heinz By Nature baby food varieties in jars following the discovery earlier this week of a single jar of baby food which had been tampered with.Inside the jar two sharp pieces of metal fragments were discovered. No injuries were sustained, and the matter is being investigated by the relevant law enforcement agencies."

They added: "Safety is our number one priority. Products in the range were removed from sale immediately and we are taking this voluntary recall action as a precaution. We regret that this incident has happened and are sorry for the concern and the inconvenience that this recall may cause."

The recall involves Heinz By Nature 7+ months baby foods which are sold in 200g jars. These are Sweet & Sour Chicken, Mango Chicken Curry, Cottage Pie, Cheesy & Tomato Pasta Stars, Sunday Chicken Dinner, Spaghetti Bolognese, Winter Veggies & Lamb and Pasta Bake with Tuna.