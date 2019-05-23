Hearts v Celtic: Buildings floodlit with responsible drinking video message ahead of cup final

Key Scottish landmarks have been illuminated to highlight a responsible drinking message to football fans ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup Final between Hearts and Celtic.

Buchanan Street and Hampden Park Stadium had the Drink Positive messaging projected onto them to promote the campaign which aims to reach one million fans.



It is being run in partnership between the Scottish Football Association and leading distilling company, Diageo.

Using the William Hill Scottish Cup as a platform, the campaign encourages fans, coaches and players to be aware of the effects alcohol has on the body and to encourage moderate drinking as part of a balanced lifestyle.

Helping to light up the city, Paul Hartley, who as a player won trophies with both Hearts and Celtic, teamed up with two of Diageo’s employees and Drink Positive ambassadors Scott Hernon and Doug Gill.



Paul said: "Football plays an integral role in communities across Scotland so we have a collective responsibility to use our platform to put a spotlight on the dangers of excessive drinking.

"Using my own knowledge and experience, coupled with the Drink Positive information, I hope to encourage football fans in Scotland to lead a balanced lifestyle and help spread the responsible drinking message."

Since launching in September last year ahead of the first round Scottish Cup matches, fans and football clubs across the country have been targeted with media messaging and engagement to raise their awareness of the harmful effects of alcohol misuse through the DrinkIQ website (www.drinkIQ.com), which delivers engaging alcohol education, including alcohol unit and calorie calculators to encourage people to drink in moderation.



Diageo’s 3,000 employees in Scotland have also been engaged as part of the campaign, to build on the work they already do as responsible drinking ambassadors, taking the Drink Positive campaign message to friends and family across the country.

Dayalan Nayager, managing director for Diageo GB, Ireland & France, said: "We want people to really understand the effects of excessive drinking and to encourage them to drink in moderation.

"Football has the power to reach and connect people across the country, and for our voice to be heard within this group is massive. Working with the Scottish FA has allowed us to harness that power and use this opportunity to help positively transform the way people think about and drink alcohol in Scotland."

Look out for the digital graffiti wall at Hampden Stadium on Saturday for your chance to make a pledge to drink responsibly and support the Drink Positive campaign.