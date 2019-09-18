Health Secretary promises safety checks at existing Edinburgh Sick Kids hospital

HEALTH Secretary Jeane Freeman has promised an urgent inspection of the current Sick Kids hospital after concerns were raised at Holyrood over patient safety at the 120-year-old building which must now remain in use for another 12 months until the new hospital opens.

Ms Freeman intervened in a speech by Conservative health spokesman and Lothian MSP Miles Briggs during a debate in the Scottish Parliament to accept his demand for assurances over both the old Sick Kids and the specialist Department of Clinical Neurosciences which is due to move from the Western General to the same site at Little France.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has announced a public inquiry into the new Sick Kids project and Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mr Briggs welcomed the public inquiry Ms Freeman announced on Tuesday into the problems at the new Sick Kids and Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which was built by the same contractor.

But he told MSPs: "Patients, families and NHS staff need to have the confidence that the hospital environment they are being cared for, and working in – is safe.

"I have received a number of communications from constituents and NHS staff, raising concerns with me regarding the DCN at the Western and the old Sick Kids hospital. "I believe it is important we see ministers take action to reassure patients and investigate the standards of medical equipment currently being used at these NHS sites.

"I would therefore like to seek assurance and clarity over patient safety and inspection at the DCN and the old Sick Kids’ hospital, given that the hospital is now expected to remain in use for the next year and potentially beyond.

"Health Improvement Scotland last inspected the hospital in in November 2018. So will the Cabinet Secretary today instruct Health Improvement Scotland to undertake an urgent inspection to investigate these concerns?"

Ms Freeman intervened, saying: "Can I just confirm that I will exactly do that?" She said she was due to visit both the current Sick Kids and the DCN on Monday to meet groups of staff. "They will have the opportunity to raise concerns but we will also addess the ones you have raised."

Mr Briggs reminded MSPs of Ms Freeman's words last week when she said she could not see what difference a public inquiry would make.

He continued: "The public inquiry must make a difference. For the public to have confidence in that inquiry we must look at all aspects of what has gone wrong over the last 12 years – the inquiry needs to consider the role the Scottish Government has had in this sorry period and what early warnings may have been missed by ministers."

Ms Freeman said the Scottish Government's focus would remain on resolving the issues to allow the DCN to move by spring next year and the Sick Kids in the autumn.

Edinburgh Western MSP and Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton asked for an assurance the inquiry would be allowed to go where the evidence takes it and Ms Freeman said it would.

She said the inquiry would be on a statutory basis - meaning it has the power to require documents to be produced and witnesses to give evidence.

And she said its remit would include "who was involved when" but said the exact terms of reference would be fixed in consultation with the person she appointed to lead it. She said she expected that person would "at least have a legal background" .Ms Freeman told Lothian Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour it was not possible or sensible to give a timescale for the inquiry at this stage. "Whoever is chairing the inquiry has to have a key role in determining the full scope it has and how it will go about its work."

Edinburgh Southern Labour MSP Daniel Johnson said it was not good enough for the government to say it did not know about problems at the new Sick Kids until NHS Lothian reported the ventilation in critical care had failed to meet national standards just days before the hospital was due to open.

"They should have known. The information was there if they had chosen to interrogate it."

He said the ventilation problems at the Queen Elizabeth hospital, built by the same contractor, should have been a "red flag" as should the incident when the Sick Kids was flooded by hot water.

Ms Freeman said she was not trying to hide anything. And she said: "I'm not looking for heads to roll though I think some members from their comments are looking for my head to roll."