Glenrothes teenager boxes clever in aid of mental health

A Glenrothes teenager who is passionate about supporting good mental health has launched a new project called ‘Mental Health Distraction Boxes’.

Neve Stewart’s boxes contain items to distract those who might be struggling with their mental health from thinking about their feelings or using negative coping strategies.

They can also be used as sensory boxes and dementia friendly boxes.

The former Glenrtohes High pupil recently started a JustGiving page so that she has the funding to be able to circulate the boxes to various schools and organisations across the local area.

Neve has so far received £300 in donations and has also received contributions for the boxes from Zuru and gift vouchers from supermarkets.

Glenrothes High have already taken five of the newly made boxes.

Neve said: “I first came across Mental Health Distraction Boxes when I was in hospital and they helped me massively.

“I decided that this was a resource that could be of great use for people in schools and different organisations to help with their mental health as the boxes are great for keeping your mind occupied.

“I am delighted that my former school Glenrothes High has decided to take five of the boxes.

“I want to thank everyone who has donated to my Just Giving page and the organisations who have donated items for me to fill these boxes with.

“These donations, no matter how small or big, are all very much appreciated and will enable me to create more boxes and therefore help more people.”

Mid Fife and Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth recently met with Neve to learn more about the project.

She said: “It was great to hear about the work Neve is doing with these Mental Health Boxes.

“Neve is doing a power of good with this new project and her energy and passion for the subject will are a real inspiration.”

To support Neve’s JustGiving campaign visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mh-distraction-boxes.

For more information on the Mental Health Distraction Boxes follow @mh_dbox on Twitter.