Former Hibs star Leigh Griffiths thanks supporters following battle with depression after making Celtic comeback

Former Hibs star Leigh Griffiths has thanked those who helped in his battle with depression after he made a return to football.



The Scotland striker returned to the pitch last week during current club Celtic's Champions League qualifier win over Sarajevo.



He had taken seven months out of the game after suffering from mental health issues.

Former Hibs star Leigh Griffiths has thanked those who helped in his battle with depression after he made a return to football.

READ MORE: Mark Milligan 'disappointed' by Hibs exit but pleased to fulfil dream of playing in England



The 28-year-old said he was in a better place and singled out his girlfriend Caitlyn Melville and his Celtic team-mates for helping in his recovery.



In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wrote: “What a feeling walking back out onto the pitch after a difficult spell off.



“Great to be back on amongst it again and the reception I got was incredible.



“Someone said to me ‘after the darkness, there will be light’. They promised me it!



“I didn’t believe them, but that person was right.

READ MORE: Tom James backs Hibs striker Christian Doidge to go on a scoring run



“Thank you everyone for the support, from @caitlynmelville to my family, very close friends, @celticfc and my team-mates.”



Father-of-five Griffiths opened up on his battle with depression last month and said he was determined to recover for the sake of his children.



He was advised to take time out of the game by former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.



He said: "It was major depression. My mental health wasn't right. A lot of things were playing on my mind and it was Brendan [Rodgers] who said I needed time off to get my mind right. I have to thank him for that because if I had kept playing I would have done myself serious harm.

READ MORE: Christian Doidge pleased to get first Hibs goal as he targets Betfred Cup success



"It hasn't been there for most of my life. It had been there for maybe a year, a year and a half. It started off slow but then it started to snowball towards the end.



Physically and mentally, it hasn't been a cake-walk but it is not just my football life. I'll have a long life after football. I've got kids to look after and family to look after. It is a long life after football and I had to make sure I was right.



“If I have any advice for anyone who is going through depression then you need to open up and speak to people.



"With depression, if you don't open up and tell people what's wrong then it starts to affect your life. That's what happened with me for a long, long time."

Leith-born Griffiths played for his boyhood club Hibs on loan between 2011 and 2013, netting 39 goals in 78 appearances before returning to parent club Wolves, who then sold him to Celtic.