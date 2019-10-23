Flu vaccines may not reach Scottish children before winter due to testing delays

Children’s flu vaccines could be delayed in reaching Scotland before winter due to testing by their manufacturer.

The inoculations, delivered in a nasal spray to youngsters aged between two and five, were due to arrive next month.

Fluenz Tetra, manufactured by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, has been the subject of testing and it is expected the delivery of some batches could be delayed.

The manufacturers have said tests will have to be repeated on some batches of the vaccine.

The vaccine is procured by Public Health England before being transported to Scotland and other parts of the UK.

The Scottish Government is currently looking at methods to mitigate the problems that could be caused.