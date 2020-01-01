First Scottish baby born in new decade arrives at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

Have your say

The first babies of the new decade have been welcomed at maternity wards around the country

The little boy, weighing 8lbs 5oz, is the first child for mother Emma Allan and father Cameron Cunningham.

A baby boy born at 12.03am was the earliest arrival announced so far, entering the world at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The parents, from Port Seton in East Lothian, said they were "delighted" with the new arrival whose name has not yet been revealed.

The first baby born on New Year's Day at St John's Hospital in Livingston was a boy called Russell who arrived at 2.09am weighing 8lbs 4oz.

Parents Laura and Kevin Galbraith, from Bathgate, West Lothian, also said they were delighted with their New Year gift.

Parents Laura and Kevin Galbraith, from Bathgate, West Lothian, also said they were delighted with their New Year gift.

In Glasgow the first baby to enter the world on January 1 2020 was a girl born at 4.36am weighing 6lb 3oz at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital maternity unit.

Parents Marie and Peter Rankin, from Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, have named her Catherine.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness welcomed two new arrivals early on New Year's Day.

The first was a boy born at 4.11am weighing 7lb 5oz.

Parents Alison and Allan Stewart, from Inverness, have still to announce a name for their son.

A short time later another boy was born at 4.30am weighing 7lb 11oz.

Sophie Jansen van Rensburg and partner Warren, from Nairn, have named the little boy Carter.