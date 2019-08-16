Fife charity launches appeal for trustees

A Fife based charity is looking for new trustees to come on board.

Seescape – formerly Fife Society For The Blind – wants people to help deliver its aim of providing the best service to people with sight impairment across the region.

Based in Wilson Avenue, Kirkcaldy, it has launched a new recruitment drive.

The charity, which rebranded last year following 150 years in operation, has expanded its horizons for those with visual impairment.

It helps over 4000 people each year and aims to make the lives of those with sight impairment more fulfilled by empowering them to live and interact with their families, their communities and surroundings in a positive way.

It gives people access to support services, new technology, social groups and befriending; and an Optician, which operates as a social enterprise.

Carl Hodson, chief executive, said: “We are looking for trustees to work with our existing board, our CEO, staff and volunteers to support us in our drive to deliver a robust, financially sustainable and relevant service that reaches out to as many people as possible.

“In particular, we are interested in hearing from people in the Fife area, with an interest in what we do either through a work connection, life experience or an interest in trustee work.”

He added: “At seescape, we provide a full rounded service, looking after people from when they are referred and throughout their life. We want to find trustees who passionately believe in the service we provide and the importance of helping those with sight impairment to be active members of the community.”

The society’s patron, Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and Kirkcaldy MP, backed the campaign.

He said: “As someone with a visual impairment and who is also a client of seescape, the service it offers is invaluable.

“Sight reduction can affect anyone at any age and it’s important that early intervention, coupled with help and support is offered as people adjust to losing their sight and the start of a different life.”

To find out more, contact Carl Hodson at Carl.Hodson@seescape.org.uk.