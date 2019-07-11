Falkirk woman organises Calendar Girls-type photoshoot in aid of Strathcarron Hospice

A thoughtful – and daring – group of friends are banding together to model for a Calendar Girls-type photoshoot in aid of charity.

The fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, which will be done tastefully, comes with a twist, though.

Fundraiser Claire McColl with mum Anne Ogilvie, who was cared for at Strathcarron Hospice in 2006

Horses will also play a prominent part in the project that Falkirk woman Claire McColl (51) has organised to give back to the Fankerton-based service for the “amazing” care it provided for her mother, who died from lung cancer 13 years ago.

The lengths staff went to when looking after 61-year-old Anne Ogilvie struck a chord with her family, to the extent that her daughter felt compelled to show her own appreciation by fundraising on behalf of the hospice. Her desire to help Strathcarron led to horse owner Claire devising the photoshoot idea, which will feature fellow members and employees of Tannoch Stables in Cumbernauld.

Claire’s own mount, Frankie, is among the horses set to strut their stuff with the aim of selling calendars and generating money.

Outlining the background to the fundraiser, the early years officer said: “You see people trying to fundraise all the time but it’s £12,900 a day to run Strathcarron — I don’t think people realise how much it costs.

“They really need money because all they depend on is funding. Strathcarron provided an amazing service to my mum and to the family as well.

“I wanted to do something different to raise as much money as possible to help Strathcarron provide care and support.”

Having managed to sign up ten women and two men for themed photo sessions with a professional photographer next month, Claire intends to begin selling her calendars as of November for £10 each. Make-up and hair artists from Forth Valley College in Falkirk have been drafted in by the Tannoch Do It For Strathcarron group, which is also being supported by stable owners Dawn Harrison and Stewart Gardyne.

A number of businesses have helped to raise £2000 for the cause already and firms which donate £100 or more can have their name and logo printed on the calendars.

The group has set up a joint Bank of Scotland account to collect donations, the account number and sort code for which are 11171164 and 804671 respectively.