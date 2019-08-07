Falkirk care jobs up for grabs after company scoops top award

HRM Homecare, which supports patients in Falkirk and other parts of Scotland, is expanding its workforce after winning a top accolade for the second year running.

The Coatbridge-based care company, which provides more than 9,000 hours of support a week to the most vulnerable people across Scotland, was named among the Top 20 Home Care Providers Scotland at the homecare.co.uk awards.

Firm founder and managing director Lynn Laughland dedicated the accolade to staff, who she said “worked tirelessly to provide people with the right level of support and care to enable them to live as independently as possible within their own homes”.

She continued: “I am very proud of everyone involved in HRM Homecare. Helping people and making a difference to their lives is at the heart of what we do.”

Following the award win HRM Homecare is keen to add to its workforce by employing a further 70 more workers including 15 in Falkirk.

Anyone interested in a career with HRM Homecare should contact 01236 429859 or email care@hrmhomecare.co.uk.