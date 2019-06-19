Falkirk bar to donate £1 from summer cocktails to Strathcarron Hospice

A Falkirk bar is shaking things up in a bid to support the work of Strathcarron Hospice.

High Spirits in the town’s Vicar Street launched its summer cocktail menu today with a pledge to donate £1 from all cocktails sold to the Fankerton-based palliative and end of life care service.

Claire Macdonald, Starthcarron Hospice's business development fundraiser, and Richard Hoehle, general manager of High Spirits, promote the launch of the bar's summer cocktail menu

Proceeds gathered from each time one of the five drinks on the menu is sold will go towards the hospice, helping to cover the cost of things like home-cooked meals for its day care patients.

Given the vital nature of Strathcarron’s work, the pub’s bartenders are only too happy to lend their creative hands to the cause.

Richard Hoele, High Spirits general manager, said: “We are always keen to support charities where we can and recently decided to come up with a new idea to support a cause close to our hearts.

“Due to having personal ties with the hospice — my aunt Carol spent her final days at Strathcarron — and also seeing first-hand how much care they provide not only to the patients but to the families as well, I wanted to give something back.

“This is very much supported by our parent company, Cru Holdings, and we are all delighted to commit to donating £1 from every summer cocktail sold to Strathcarron Hospice.”

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser at Strathcarron, added: “This is an amazing gesture from Cru Holdings and High Spirits and we are all every excited now that the menu has launched.

“Just £5 can pay for a home-cooked, three-course meal for one patient attending day care so these £1s really will add up and help to make a difference here at the hospice.”

Search for ‘High Spirits Falkirk’ on Facebook for further information about its summer cocktail menu.