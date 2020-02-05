Edinburgh University student living in 'ghost town' Beijing hasn't left home for 21 days amid coronavirus 'nightmare'

Lucy Wong says people venturing outside are wearing face masks, gloves and swimming goggles to avoid getting the virus.

A University of Edinburgh student living in Beijing has described being quarantined by coronavirus as a 'nightmare' - and said she hasn't left her home for almost a month.

Lucy Wong. Pic: SWNS

Lucy Wong, 18, who is studying law, took a year off from her degree and is currently living in Beijing - where she thought she would have a relaxing break.

But her plans were scuppered following the outbreak of coronavirus, which has killed around 427 people and has forced Lucy into hiding in the Chinese capital.

Lucy, a first year student, said the once bustling city is now a 'ghost town' with shops and restaurants completely empty.

Lucy is a student at Edinburgh University. Pic: SWNS

Advice for people inside their homes is 'blasted' in the streets on repeat seven days a week, according to Lucy.

Writing in student newspaper The Tab, she said she has been living off of tinned food after it was advised people only leave their home for necessities.

'Inescapable nightmare'

And she said people venturing outside are wearing face masks, gloves and swimming goggles to avoid getting the virus.

Lucy said: "It's been almost 21 days since I last walked out my front door and I can tell you the novelty of being inside all day everyday wears off in about five.

"Not a soul in sight, Beijing - an overwhelming and overpopulated city - is now like a ghost town.

"Usually bustling streets, shops and restaurants are completely and utterly empty.

"I'm a law student at Edinburgh University, currently living in Beijing for a year on an interruption of studies.

"Whilst I was very much looking forward to taking some time off university, the outbreak of the coronavirus has led what was meant to be a quiet and relaxing break into the complete opposite - an inescapable nightmare.

"Quarantine to begin with felt like a bit of a joke, nothing too serious - so the first few days of staying completely inside the house were quite fun.

"But the severity of the situation soon hit, it's quite an odd feeling to be simultaneously alarmed and bored at the same time.

"Staying indoors for weeks, face masks, sterilising every single thing possible, I miss the outside world - the feeling of wind blowing on my face, of sunlight falling on my back.

"They've started blasting "advice" from speakers, driving up and down the streets for everyone in their homes to hear.

"They play the same recording on repeat all seven days of the week.

"It's advised that each family sends out only the person with the strongest immune system for groceries and necessities.

"These trips are to happen as infrequently as possible, meaning tinned food is the primary dietary component.

"The use of stairs over elevators is also recommended as the coronavirus bacteria can survive in an area for up to five days.

"The attire for this little escapade also needs to be thoroughly thought through, not only are face masks and gloves a must - but now also swimming goggles as infection can occur through the cornea."

Life 'extremely difficult'

Lucy said news of the virus - which has struck more than 20,000 people around the world - dominates the news.

Footage of medics trying to save patients and 'heartwarming' videos of Wuhan locals volunteering to drop off and pick up hospital staff have aired around the country.

But Lucy said life in China is 'extremely difficult' and she longs for the day she will be able to go back to her normal life.

She said: "The average 7pm news begins and completely revolves around the coronavirus.

"It's mainly important, middle-aged, government officials in their suits rambling superficial sentiments about the whole situation.

"Not that it really matters to them though, they're protected from it all.

"Hospital treatments for the infected abide by a kind of "hierarchy" system by tending to those in power first.

"There have been a few cases of recovery, but those come at the staggering sum of approximately £4,000 per person.

"Those who can't afford this sum (i.e., the majority) are sent home prescribed with ordinary pharmacy drugs and from there on it's down to sheer luck whether they survive.

"After the speeches, the instructions of how to correctly put on a face mask start rolling for the billionth time.

"Life in China right now is extremely difficult. Days spent waiting and wondering when life will resume as normal feels endless.

"But I'll continue to long for the day I can walk freely outside again.

"There's not much else left to do at this point."