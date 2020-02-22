Edinburgh screening of controversial anti-vaccine film latest to be cancelled

A showing of an anti-vaccination documentary in the Capital featuring controversial physician Dr Andrew Wakefield has been cancelled.

The screening of the film Vaxxed II: The Peoples Truth was due to take place today at the Pleasance between 2 and 5pm today, but it was cancelled just hours before

But the event was cancelled just hours before it was set to take place.

In an invite seen by The Scotsman organisers appear to have rescheduled the screening to be shown at at Holyrood Park on Saturday March 7 from 2 until 5pm. More details are set to be revealed on the day as to where exactly it will take place.

The movie Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth is the second of two films based on research by Wakefield, who was struck off the UK medical register in 2010 for offences relating to dishonesty and failing to act in the best interests of vulnerable child patients.

His research triggered anxiety among parents after suggesting in a paper published by the Lancet medical journal there exists a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

The film has been branded as "harmful" and "scientifically unproven" by activists.

Campaigner Emma Dalmaybe, who has five autistic children, was verbally abused when she protested again the screening of the film.

The 43-year-old told The Scotsman she was given death and rape threats for calling all young people to receive the MMR jab.

She said: “My thoughts are that whoever it is that is giving this film a platform is helping spread harmful misinformation. It’s a scientifically unproven film.

“What they do is they book the venue – they don’t say what it is that they’re showing until it’s too late. Wakefield is discredited, he’s not allowed to practise in the UK as a doctor at all."