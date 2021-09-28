Edinburgh Local Hero Awards: Health champions sought for prestigious honours after Covid pandemic battle

And as the Capital once more braces for a difficult winter ahead, with concerns around pressure on the NHS amid high Covid and flu case numbers, the Edinburgh Evening News is inviting readers to nominate the ‘Health Champions’ close to their hearts.

Entries are open for the key category in this year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Awards, sponsored by @pizza.

Last year's Health Champion award winner Lewis McLachlan

Judges are looking for someone who has improved a person’s health or made an impact on the quality of life of an individual in selecting a worthy winner for the ‘Health Champion’ award.

The nominee may work in the NHS or health care industry, providing a service above and beyond the call of duty, and have taken personal responsibility for a person’s well-being.

They may be also be champion for health and well-being issues, healthy lifestyles and exercise in the community.

Last year’s winner Lewis McLachlan, a former chef, had been studying for a degree in gastronomy at Queen Margaret University when he took time away from his studies amid the first Covid lockdown to set up the Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts initiative

The voluntary project has provided more than 1.2 million free meals to people in need since the first lockdown.

Other categories include Local Carer of the Year, with people encouraged to nominate an individual who has cared for a friend or a family member who has made personal sacrifices to tend to the needs of others.

The winner could also be an outstanding care home worker or home help.

People can also nominate their local heroes in categories that include the Volunteer of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Bravery Award and Sporting Hero.

Other honours include the Sustainable School Award, Parent or Guardian of the Year, Community Champion and the Junior Local Hero Award.

The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards event, also sponsored by Edinburgh Zoo and CityFibre, will be held in person on December 9, but will be also livestreamed for those unable to attend.

The deadline to submit nominations is October 22.