Edinburgh children urged to try new cure for the common cold

Children from Edinburgh are being asked to trial an innovative new treatment for the common cold.

The simple treatment requires participants to use a saltwater solution as nose drops and track the effects it has on their blocked noses.

Previous research has shown that the homemade remedy can help reduce symptoms of a cold in adults and now researchers want to see if it works similarly for very young people.

The University of Edinburgh research team are looking for children under seven-years-old to take part in the study.

Participants are welcome to sign up before they feel under the weather and start the trial when they next catch their next cold.

Their families will be required to keep a diary of their symptoms and collect five nose swabs during one cold, the child will only be required to participate once.

Dr Sandeep Ramalingam, Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at Edinburgh University and Consultant Virologist at NHS Lothian is leading the cold-fighting project.

He said: “Findings from our research with adults suggest the misery of a cold could be reduced by applying sea salt solution, a simple and cheap remedy that can be prepared at home.

“We now need families to sign up so that we can check if the treatment works for children.

“We have started the study to see if this treatment can help reduce the burden caused by the cold to parents and families.”

Families will be compensated for any travel and parking costs incurred if they visit the children’s hospital for the study.

Children will be given a goodie bag for taking part. Once they have completed the study they will receive a £30 online voucher.

The Edinburgh and Lothian Virus Intervention Study for Kids study is led by the University of Edinburgh and NHS Lothian with funding from the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientist Office.