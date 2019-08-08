The Edinburgh International Book Festival is to double the number of events featuring live captioning in a bid to improve accessibility for those with reduced hearing.

Thanks to sponsorship from House of Hearing Audiology Clinic this year’s book festival will feature 22 events with full live captioning, allowing people with reduced or diminished hearing to enjoy events with some of the world’s best-selling authors.

The Edinburgh-based company stepped in to fund the events amid concerns many of their patients were being left isolated from events which could provide an important social activity for them.

While reading is a solitary activity, the popularity of the book festival is testament to the enjoyment people get from meeting an author, hearing them speak about their work and discussing books with fellow readers.

This year a series of captioned events over four days will include some of the festival’s biggest names, such as Ian Rankin, new UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, and Ambrose Parry (otherwise known as crime-writing duo Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman) in the 750-seat main theatre.

It is hoped the events will remove concerns those with reduced or diminished hearing can have about taking part in public events, and also encourage people who may have concerns about their hearing to seek professional advice from an Audiologist.

Senior Audiologist at House of Hearing Colin I’Anson said: “Captioning is something we knew would really help those who live with reduced or diminished hearing and enjoy the book festival, making it a lot more accessible, and enjoyable.

“Many people with acquired or age-related hearing loss may not be fluent in British Sign Language, and may experience a feeling that they can hear, but they can’t always hear clearly, especially when there are other sounds competing in the background.

“Hearing well in all environments is so important - as an Audiologist I know it can take people many years to address their hearing issues. However, leaving hearing loss untreated can lead to people experiencing feelings of isolation and depression, whereas hearing well by using modern digital hearing aids has been shown to reduce the risks of early onset dementia. It is critically important for anyone who feels they are experiencing hearing problems to have their hearing assessed without delay.”

