Dying man marries love of his life after 'amazing' donations from friends and family

A dying man has married the love of his life in a bucket-list wedding after friends and family donated the entire ceremony.

Myles Harrison, 27, was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 18 but recently his condition worsened and doctors said there was nothing more they could do.

The news spurred Myles into action, and he has tied the know with his fiancee Liz, 29, in a stunning ceremony at Castle Hill in Filleigh, Devon, which was entirely donated by well-wishers.

It was organised by wedding planner Louise Hedges and the venue, car, photography, cake, music and honeymoon were all given to them free of charge.

It was only after receiving his terminal diagnosis that Myles decided to pop the question to girlfriend Liz, something he did at North Devon Hospice's bedded unit in Barnstaple.

Myles said: "We're at the point where unfortunately there's nothing that can be done. I've always wanted to marry Liz, ever since we got together I knew she was the one.

"It was so great (at the hospice) that I decided it would be a great place to do it. I went down on one knee and proposed to Liz."

The hospice nurses came in after Myles had popped the question with champagne, flowers and strawberries and even organised a photoshoot on the balcony to celebrate.

The couple had no plans at all for their big day, with the focus remaining on Myles' ongoing treatment for some complex symptoms.

It was at this point Louise Hedges decided to give them the best day she possibly could - and all for free.

Louise Hedges, who publishes the North Devon Wedding Planner magazine, managed to supply the entire day for the happy couple.

She organised a stunning venue, food, drink, hair, make up, transport, photography - and even a honeymoon.

Within just two weeks the wedding was planned and the happy couple became Mr and Mrs on August 11.

Myles said: "How on earth they managed to sort everything out and do what they did in such a short period of time - they are amazing, amazing people.

"We can't believe what they've done and how much they've improved our lives."

Both Myles and Liz are big rugby fans and season ticket holders at Exeter Chiefs and their rugby heroes recorded special video messages for them.

Myles said: "They're the best blokes around, they don't have to do any of this - they're superstars in their own right.

"They don't have to care about us, they don't have to message us or anything like that, but they do."

Liz added: "It was a dream day and more, more than we expected."

Myles' fiancee Liz said she was overwhelmed by people's generosity.

She said: "It is amazing what they have managed to arrange in such a short space of time, and at such a very difficult time for us.

"It is absolutely incredible and I want to say a huge thank you, particularly to Louise and everyone at North Devon Hospice."