Doddie Weir hits out at 'cut-throat' treatment of MND patients by health service

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir has described the NHS’s treatment of motor neurone disease sufferers as “cut-throat” and “dreadful” as he spoke of his determination to live for as long as possible to see his children grow up.

The former internationalist broke down on stage at the Edinburgh International Book Festival has he recalled how having MND had impacted on his family.

Edinburgh-born Weir, 49, who was diagnosed almost three years ago, suggested he had been abandoned and left to die since his original diagnoses, and told how he had refused to give in to the disease.

Weir, hinted he was working on a follow-up to his best-selling autobiography, told a sell-out crowd at the book festival how MND was treated like a “chest infection” by the NHS, recalling how he was effectively told to go “into a corner and die.”

The former internationalist, whose charitable foundation has raised more than £3 million to help fund research projects across the UK and investigate possible cures, said the lack of drugs available to treat the condition across the country was “disgraceful.”

Weir, who was given a standing ovation after his book festival appearance, revealed he was now unable to touch his head and needed both hands to drink a pint.

Recalling the impact of his diagnosis in 2016, Weir said: "The professor basically said to me: ‘You’ve for MND, get yourself a care nurse, get yourself into a corner, you are going to die. That is it, we can’t do anything for you.'

"It’s basically a muscle wasting disease, so if I’d done more weight training I might have another 30 years still to live. I should have stuck in more. But eventually your leg muscles disappear, your arm muscles disappear, I can’t touch my head now, but I can drink a pint, not with one hand but with two. You’ve got to adapt. Eventually you can’t speak, can’t swallow, it’s horrific in every sort of manner.

"Every patient has to go home and self care, by look at the computer and see what is going to help. It’s like going to the doctor with a chest infection. The doctor will say: ‘Yeah, you have a chest infection, off you go.’ Nine times of 10 you will get a prescription to try to help you.

“But with MND there is no advice, there is no prescription, there is nothing. I thought it was dreadful. That’s how cut-throat it is. The medical service don’t help you at all. I’ve not spoken to my professor for two and half years to try and help me.

I found a chiropractor, I go swimming, I do deep sports massage.

"There was not even anything about doing some exercise, eating some asparagus, or drinking red wine and Guinness, which has been absolutely brilliant for me.

"When I was told I had MND I was told I wouldn't be here in a year's time it gave me a bit of a fright. It kind of spurs you on. It gave me a bit of fright being a professional sportsman and being quite active. I've got three young kids, so I really want to grow up with them and see what they're up to. They spur me on quite a bit as well.

"When you're in this situation you've nothing to lose. I go back to rugby and the lovely education it has given me. If you're willing to give up your jersey you will sit back and do nothing. My goal is to try to make a difference."

Earlier this year Weir revealed he had been forced to seek private treatment in the United States after being denied an experimental drug in the UK.

He told the book festival audience: "There's been one drug that came out 25 years ago that is supposed to extend your life by three months, but otherwise there is nothing else. I think that's disgraceful."