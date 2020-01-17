Doctor shortages leave four Scottish hospitals without overnight GP cover

Have your say

Staff shortages at a Scottish health board left patients in the area without any out-of-hours GP coverage.

The Herald has reported that the crisis in Greater Glasgow and Clyde meant overnight GP service was cancelled at four sites from January 8-9.

The health board aims to have services at Sobhill and Victoria Hospital in Glasgow, the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and Inverclude Royal Hospital in Greenock open from midnight until 8am every day.

A spokeswoman stressed that a home visiting service prioritising terminially ill and housebound patients remained in place.

The shortage comes after Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said improving Glasgow's out of hours GP services is a priority and needs 'significant improvement'.

Last June the Scottish government stepped in when it was revealed all but one out of hours service closed over a weekend due to staff shortages.

NHS sources have told the Herald that the departments are still 'in crisis'.