Dementia unit at Bo’ness care home approved

Grange Care Home in Bo’ness will be extended by an additional 32 beds for dementia patients.

The beds will be in a new, detached building that will replace an unused extension in the grounds of the nursing home.

The council’s roads department was concerned that the entrance is only five metres wide, when it should be 5.5 metres – and some residents also registered their concerns about the traffic the home already generates.

But councillors agreed that as the only care home in Bo’ness it was vital to the community and moving it out of the town would not be acceptable.

Councillor Lynn Munro said: “This unit is specifically for dementia patients and there is a demand for it. The alternative would be travelling a considerable distance to visit relatives. I think, on balance, we should approve it.”

The new extension will also have additional parking and that access arrangements will be improved even though the entrance won’t be widened.

Members of all political parties agreed and granted planning permission.