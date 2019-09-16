Demand for hard-hitting remit for new body after Edinburgh's Sick Kids debacle

TORIES are to use a debate at Holyrood tomorrow to call for a hard-hitting remit for the new national body to be set up to oversee major hospital projects.

Health spokesman and Lothian MSP Miles Briggs will also demand that Health Minister Jeane Freeman “comes clean” on the problems behind the debacle with Edinburgh’s new Sick Kids hospital and other projects across Scotland.

He said: “This is her last chance to show she has the ministerial leadership we need to get these projects sorted out.”

The £150m new Sick Kids has been repeatedly delayed and is now not due to open until next autumn. The same builders were responsible for Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, which has suffered a catalogue of problems. And in Aberdeen, a review has been announced into the cost and design of a new hospital and cancer centre due to open in 2021.

The Scottish Government announced earlier this month it plans to establish a new national body to oversee NHS infrastructure developments.

Mr Briggs said he had called for such a body a year ago but was concerned what remit the government would propose for it. He said: “We welcome the new national body which was announced in the Programme for Government, but what is actually happening about it?

“We needed that body years ago. I want to see its remit published before Christmas. I want to make sure it is fit for purpose and is going to protect Scottish taxpayers and patients against the sort of mismanagement we have seen at the Sick Kids.

“If we’re just going to have an organisation advising health boards, who makes sure things are double checked?

“It has to have some teeth if it is going to properly support health boards.”

He said he did not want the new body to take over all responsibility for projects. “Hospitals need to be individual to meet the needs of the community - you want people to buy into their hospital, not just get one of the shelf.”

But he said health boards could not be expected to have construction experts when major projects were not their regular business.

“That’s where this body can provide the skillset,” he said. “You want people who do this every day, and who understand the pitfalls because they have done so many.”

Ad he urged ministers to look at how other countries dealt with similar challenges. “The government should take the opportunity to look at other examples of similar bodies elsewhere.”