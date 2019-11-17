Death of toddler at Scottish hospital investigated by police

Have your say

The death of a three-year-old boy at a Scottish hospital two years ago is being invesitgated by police.

The toddler died at a unit within Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on August 9 2017.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports the boy passed away in the same unit as 10-year-old Milly Main who died three weeks later.

The ward he was treated on was later closed because of fears over water contamination, the paper reported.

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on 9 August 2017.

"The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

