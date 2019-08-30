Deaf lose support after 197-year-old charity in Glasgow goes bust

Concerns for the future of more than 100 deaf people have been raised after a charity was placed in voluntary liquidation yesterday.

Deaf Connections, the Glasgow organisation that delivers specialist services to deaf adults across Scotland, went bust after experiencing cashflow difficulties and announced it had ceased operations.

A statement from the board of directors said that falling revenues and public sector funding had led to the appointment of provisional liquidators at the charity, which was formed in 1822.

Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as provisional liquidators by the court on Thursday after a detailed review of the charity’s finances and trading.

Mr Pattullo said: “Despite efforts over recent years to generate income from training and services as well as offering meeting and venue space at its head office building at 100 Norfolk Street in Glasgow, the charity’s income shortfall has left the directors no option but to cease operations immediately.

“The board is appealing for other organisations to step in to assist, where possible, in the delivery of any aspect of its work to the deaf community that it has served for almost two centuries.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the board of directors of Deaf Connections said: “We would like to thank all of our frontline staff who have worked tirelessly for the benefit of those most disadvantaged in society.

“In the last few years, we have attempted to engage with young people more than ever and our ongoing success represents this achievement.

“We are saddened that we will no longer be able to deliver this much needed and effective service to young people, but it is not just young people that will be affected by this decision.

All of our committees, clubs and the entire deaf community will be affected by the loss of a venue that provided for them since Deaf Connections moved to Norfolk Street in 1990.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us and we are tremendously proud of everything we have achieved together for 197 years.”

Janice Hamilton, a volunteer, said: “This is the only place in Glasgow like this where deaf people can come. It’s an OAP club, it’s a church, it’s friends, it’s a hard of hearing club and it’s also care in the community.”

Deaf Connections was first based at West Regent Street in Glasgow before Diana, Princess of Wales opened its hub south of the River Clyde 25 years ago.

A leading voluntary organisation for deaf and hard of hearing people, staff provided a range of charitable and professional services, including social care, community education, social inclusion, interpretation and translation, health and advocacy services.