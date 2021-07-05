Data must continue to drive response

People wearing face masks among crowds of pedestrians in Covent Garden, London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to scrap social distancing and mask-wearing requirements on England's so-called "Freedom Day" of July 19. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

And yet facts and figures show just how bumpy this journey is proving to be. According to the World Health Organisation, Scotland is home to six of the ten regions with the highest infection rates in Europe, with Tayside recording more than 1,000 per 100,000 head of population. More than 24,000 people tested positive last week and 17 died. We continue to have the higest Covid rate in the UK.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government appears to have successfully conveyed the impression that the pandemic has been handled better here than elsewhere in the UK. But much has changed since Nicola Sturgeon's claim that "we probably did virtually eliminate the virus" last summer. Our NHS is under strain, with Covid-related staff absences doubling in two months. Contact tracers have moved to prioritising cases where there is a high risk of transmission, with phone calls only made in the most urgent cases.

The opening of drop-in centres across Scotland this week is welcome, as is the prospect of booster doses from the autumn. But the vaccination programme has consistently lagged behind the rest of the UK, and poor messaging surrounding whether football fans should travel to London during the Euros contributed to a spike in transmission.