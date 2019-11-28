Dairy recalls milk and cream products after E.coli outbreak

A dairy has recalled its milk and cream products due to a "potential breakdown in pasteurisation procedures" which may be linked to 18 cases of e.Coli.

Darwin's dairy in Yorkshire was "advised" to recall products after a potential problem was identified with the pasteurisation process, but the dairy was not confirmed as the outbreak's source.

There have been 18 confirmed or probable cases identified in people with links to Barnsley, Doncaster or Sheffield - with nine of those known to have consumed products from the dairy.

Those affected by the severe illness are currently recovering at home and in hospital.

The Food Standards Agency said: "Darwin’s Dairy is recalling all of its milk and cream product range because the products may not have been effectively pasteurised. This means the products may contain harmful bacteria such as E. coli."

The recall notice added: "Other harmful bacteria may be present that may cause other symptoms. If you have consumed these products and feel unwell, you are advised to seek medical advice."

Read more: Plastic on Scotland’s bathing beaches teeming with E.coli

Barnsley Council and Public Health England said the dairy, near Sheffield, which has around 140 cows, was "cooperating fully" with their advice to recall products.

On the company's Facebook page, owner Ben Darwin said that public health officials had visited the dairy and taken samples, saying the result "had come back excellent".

He said yesterday morning: "I am out this morning doing our doorstep deliveries but as we are still waiting for the local authority to present us with any evidence of wrong doing or any answers to when we can start bottling milk again so I the milk I am delivering I have had to source from a very good neighbour of mine. I just don’t want to let people down."

The products affected are Darwin's Dairy skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole milk, whipping cream and double cream. They can be identified by a logo for Darwin's Dairy or NP & DJ Darwin Ltd, the wording "produced at Whitefield Farm, Oxspring, Barnsley" or an oval mark containing the reference "UK YB006 EC".

Read more: Cheese maker cleared over E.coli outbreak thanks workers after ‘victory’

Symptoms caused by E. coli include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhoea, and haemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.