Cumbernauld’s water supply dries up

Cumbernauld residents faced an unwelcome start to the working day today (Tuesday) when hundreds of homes were left without water..

The issue which began in the Kildrum area was traced back to a burst water main in the Lenziemill Road area.

The Cumbernauld News was inundated with complaints from householders who also saw their supply run dry in neighbouring Seafar.

The Antonine Centre also had to close its toilets and a number of shops were also affected.A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Scottish Water operatives are currently working to repair a burst 18 inch water main in the Kildrum area of Cumbernauld. The burst near to Lenziemill Road has been isolated and all properties should now be coming back into supply. This might take a bit longer for some customers depending on where they are on our network. We would like to thank anyone who has experienced an interruption to their water supply for their patience and understanding. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”