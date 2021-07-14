Covid Scotland: Scrapping of healthcare staff self-isolation will cause 'anger and concern', union warns

The warning comes after Nicola Sturgeon said the measure was under “active consideration” in a Covid update to MSPs on Tuesday.

The self-isolation requirement will be removed for all adults who have had two vaccine doses from August 9, the First Minister said.

But the Scottish Government is considering bringing this date forward for healthcare staff, she said, amid staff shortages in health boards across Scotland caused by self-isolation.

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie called on the First Minister to take this step.

He said: “If people test negative and have been double vaccinated, as most health and social care workers have, then it would be appropriate to consider a return to work for them. People are desperate for treatment and care so the damage of cancelled operations and services is considerable.”

But the GMB union, which represents many healthcare workers in Scotland, warned the First Minister to “not go there”.

GMB senior organiser for public services Drew Duffy said: “Government officials admitted to unions this morning that exemptions are being considered because of the understaffing crises in our NHS and social care sector, but let’s be clear these problems were well understood by ministers and employers pre-Covid and they didn’t act.

“Our message to the First Minister is simple – ‘don’t go there’. This will only anger and concern staff who are already absolutely exhausted and undercut, while confirming that their safety is not and has never been a priority for this government during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Instead, this should act as a final warning about the need for urgent and transformative investment in health and social care, so we can attract and retain the people and skills we so obviously need, and that means delivering proper value for workers in their pay and conditions.

“For GMB the priorities are clear. You can’t cut your way out of a crisis.

"We need to rebuild after the damage done by a decade of cuts to NHS pay and conditions and we must move at pace to deliver a National Care Service with a £15 hourly minimum.”

