Many of the cancellations on Tuesday morning services across Scotland are ‘due to a member of on-train staff being taken ill’, according to ScotRail’s Live Journey checker.

Services cancelled include services from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy and many other services across the operator.

There have so far been 146 train cancellations across ScotRail on Tuesday.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “I'm afraid that our services are still being disrupted due to increasing numbers of staff having to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

"If you're travelling in the next 24 hours, please check your journey before setting off.”

ScotRail has encouraged users to wear face coverings, plan ahead before they travel and don’t travel if you feel unwell.

To check all live updates, you can visit ScotRail’s Journey Checker online.

