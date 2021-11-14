Covid Scotland: One death and 3,077 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The latest Covid stats

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 9,389.

The Scottish Government noted in its update on Sunday that register offices are generally closed at weekends, which may have had an impact on the figures.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily test positivity rate was 10.3 %, up from 10.1% the previous day.

There were 765 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 15 on the day before, with 56 in intensive care, down three.