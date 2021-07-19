Covid Scotland: Most vulnerable children only to be given vaccine

Vaccines will be given to children aged 12 and over with underlying health conditions, as well as those in the same household as someone who is immunosuppressed.

Youngsters in the three months before their eighteenth birthday will also be included.

The majority of 12 to 17 year olds will not be given a vaccine, though this is still under consideration by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

It follows confirmation by UK vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi that this will be the policy in England and elsewhere in the UK.

Children will be given the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only brand approved for use in 12 -15 year olds by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Mr Zahawi insisted the decision not to give vaccines to all children was not because of limits to vaccine supply.

Vulnerable teenagers aged 16 or 17 have already been included in the current vaccine rollout.

Dr Smith said: “In line with the JCVI’s most recent advice, children and young people aged 12 to 15-years old who have particular underlying conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid-19 will now be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Children and young people aged 12 years and over who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed will also be offered the vaccine. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to follow the expert advice from the JCVI.

“Work is underway to deliver this in the forthcoming weeks.

“The JCVI will continue to fully assess all available data as a priority and advice will be kept under active review. I know that the committee will give any additional update to advice as soon as the evidence supports this and, in the meantime, we will offer the vaccine to those children and young people currently recommended.

“We are already vaccinating young people who will turn 18 by 31st July and we will continue to roll-out invites for those who will turn 18-years-old within a three month window.

“It remains crucial that everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the offer.”

Nadhim Zahawi told the House of Commons that younger children with “severe neuro-disabilities” and those living in homes with immunosuppressed relatives would also be offered a vaccine.

The vaccines minister said: “(The JCVI) recommends expanding the offer of the vaccine to some younger children with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of Covid-19. This includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down syndrome, immunosuppression and profound or multiple learning disabilities.

“The JCVI advice also recommends offering a vaccine to children and young people aged 12 to 17 who live with someone who is immunosuppressed. This means we can indirectly protect the immunosuppressed who are at higher risk of serious disease from Covid-19 and may not generate a full immune response to vaccinations.

“The JCVI advises that we should offer the vaccine to all 17-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday so we can make sure they are protected as soon as they turn 18.”

Professor Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, told a briefing this was an “evidence-based decision” which will be “constantly” kept under review.

He added the decision for the recommendation came after Pfizer announced the results of its study into its vaccine on children last month.

The results of the study led the JCVI to also analyse real-world data from the UK and other countries surrounding vaccines and the effect of the disease on children.

He said: “The virus very rarely affects children seriously, particularly children who are healthy. The deaths and serious cases that we’ve seen in children have, for the most part, been in children with a number of underlying conditions which seem to predispose them to serious disease.

“In fact, those children are a much narrower group than the ones that we originally conceived might be at risk and designated clinically extremely vulnerable. It’s critical that informed consent is obtained in a careful way both from the parents and the child themselves.”

Contact, a charity for families with disabled children, called the news a “huge relief”.

Chief Executive Amanda Batten said: “Today’s announcement by the JCVI and Vaccines Minister will be of huge relief to many families of clinically vulnerable youngsters in the UK.

"Some are still shielding and are desperate for their child to be vaccinated, so they can get back to school and friends. Since the Pfizer vaccine was found safe for 12-15 year olds by the UK regulator in June, they have felt abandoned and frustrated that the guidance has taken so long. Many families felt fearful as cases have risen and restrictions lifted.

“It’s vital that the roll-out to the identified groups is done as swiftly as possible."

She added: “We are concerned there will be some families disappointed because their child doesn’t fall into the categories identified today as able to get the vaccine.

"They were asked to shield at the advice of government and some are understandably still worried. They need reassurance that their child is no longer at risk of serious illness with data and facts used by the JCVI in drawing up their list.

“Families have campaigned tirelessly for this day over the last seven months, speaking out, writing to the JCVI and Vaccines Minister and we are proud to have worked alongside them.”

