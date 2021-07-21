Covid Scotland: John Swinney reported to UK Statistics Authority over unverified graphic

The Deputy First Minister shared a graphic on Monday giving details of the risk of Covid transmission in different scenarios of mask-wearing and social distancing.

The graphic claimed there is no risk when two people are both wearing masks and standing at a two metre distance.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government later admitted Mr Swinney had shared the graphic without knowing its source.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday June 23, 2021.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Nicola Steedman was unable to confirm the information contained in it was accurate when asked during a Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Mr Swinney has not deleted his tweet or acknowledged accusations that the graphic’s figures are misleading.

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells has written to Sir Ian Diamond of the UK Statistics Authority asking him to investigate the issue and take action if needed.

She said: “The continued use of an unverified graphic like this is potentially dangerous. It undermines the serious public health message that masks can limit the spread of the virus.

"It may even convince some people that there is zero risk from Covid in certain situations, which is not supported by science.

“The repeatedly poor judgement from the SNP Government on this issue is concerning. Fake news must be stamped out and we have reported this graphic to the UK Statistics Authority for their input, since SNP ministers will not act.”

Nicola Sturgeon defended Mr Swinney on Tuesday, saying his message was that masks help to reduce Covid-19 transmission.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.