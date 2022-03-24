It comes as the number of patients in hospital with Covid reached a new record for the fourth day in a row, at 2,322.

The number of people waiting over four, eight and 12 hours at Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments in Scotland has also reached record levels, while health boards have begun cancelling further elective operations as they struggle to cope with high demand and increased staffing shortages.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, the health secretary thanked health and social care staff for their work, and apologised to those affected by longer waiting times.

Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The Scottish Conservatives accused Mr Yousaf of giving the public a “list of excuses” for current strain on the NHS, while Scottish Labour said the health secretary is playing “fast and loose” with the lives of Scots, and demanded he come up with more than “sticking plaster solutions”.

The pressures are due to record numbers of people in hospital with Covid, higher attendance at A&E, time-consuming IPC measures, high numbers of delayed discharges and longer stays in hospital, Mr Yousaf said, alongside widespread staff absences.

He reiterated Scottish Government plans to increase the workforce, and said the four nations are seeking an “exit strategy” from current Covid infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, which may relieve pressure.

“To patients and those who have in any way been either inconvenienced or are suffering because of the current pressures, I have no hesitation in apologising for that suffering and for that inconvenience, and I appreciate the patience that every person is showing at this extremely challenging time,” he said.

He added: "Today there are 2,322 Covid patients in our hospitals.

"That number has more than doubled since February. It is now past the previous peak of last winter when we had 2,053 patients in hospital with Covid in January 2021.

"Using the latest published Covid-19 modelling we anticipate this may well continue to increase over the next couple or few weeks.”

The increase in hospitalisations is largely due to the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, Mr Yousaf said, which is believed to account for around 90 per cent of cases in Scotland.

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Sandesh Gulhane said the health secretry’s “lack of workforce planning” and “flimsy Covid recovery plan” have led to the current crisis.

“What immediate, tangible help will you be giving to A&E departments?” he asked, adding: “I fear that you are making excuses here and there is nothing to actually tackle the problem.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie also accused the health secretary of a lack of action.

“I welcome the cabinet secretary’s statement but I do look forward to a time when he is not just commenting on the context or how bad the problem is, but that he is actually taking action,” she said.

“The number of patients waiting at A&E is at an all-time high… that is assuming you can get to A&E, if you can get your call answered by NHS 24, and if you can get an ambulance to show up.

“I thank the staff who are working tirelessly, but they are being let down by this government.

“Everyone is waiting for this cabinet secretary to do something, but all he has are the answers he gave in October 2021. These initiatives have not worked. Delayed discharge has in fact increased, taking up capacity in our hospitals, and that has a direct impact on A&E.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.