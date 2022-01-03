Covid Scotland: Confusion over when large gatherings will resume

Gatherings of over 500 people have been banned since December 26, with this expected to be reviewed after three weeks.

But Prof Leitch told the BBC on Sunday that rescheduling Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations to April may be “too early”.

Following reports that all large gatherings may be banned until April, Prof Leitch later said his comments referred only to Hogmanay, which he described as a “whole-city party”.

A near-deserted Princes Street in Edinburgh is pictured as the time passes midnight on New Year's Day

The Hogmanay street party, with an expected 30,000 attendees, was cancelled in line with Scottish Government advice.

Nightclubs have also been closed in Scotland, for an initial three week period.

One nightclub owner, Nick Stewart, managing director of Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh, called for a rescheduled Hogmanay party to be held in April instead.

Asked if this would be possible, Prof Leitch said that while he was “tempted” by the idea, “probably the whole city party might be just a little bit too early”

Prof Leitch said: "I like an Edinburgh night out, like any other person in Scotland. I certainly look forward to next year's Hogmanay, now whether we can bring that forward to April or not, I think the jury is somewhat out."

Prof Leitch added that the Scottish Government is “hopeful” based on recently-published data about the severity of the Omicron variant.

"We are hopeful that the data is now aligning. We have now got data from South Africa, from University College London, from Denmark, and crucially from Edinburgh, for the Scottish audience, that suggests serious disease is certainly less with this variant, maybe as much as three quarters less,” he said.

But he added: “Let's put that in perspective, 2,500 Delta cases gets you 50 people in hospital, and we don't take that lightly, that’s a serious problem [...] that means you need 10,000 Omicron cases for the same number of admissions, and Scotland is at 15,000 cases.

"So it's not one jump and you're free. Omicron is encouraging compared to Delta, but Delta was a very, very low bar to be encouraging after.”

