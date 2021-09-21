Covid Scotland: Army support likely to come at end of September, says Scottish Ambulance Service

It comes after a request from the Scottish Government to the Ministry of Defence on Thursday, as the ambulance service struggles under high demand.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf is set to give an update on progress with these arrangements to the Scottish Parliament today.
Military personnel are expected to help with the operation of mobile Covid testing units.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service was unable to say on Monday how many personnel would be involved or how long for, but said any arrangement made would likely be in place “towards the end of the month”.
The SAS has welcomed “urgent consideration” from the Scottish Government of temporary admission centres, which could allow ambulances to discharge patients if there is no space in A&E.
The Ministry of Defence said no more details were yet available about the plans for support.